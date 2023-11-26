Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) at FedExForum.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN

BSSE, BSN Live Stream:

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 124-111, on Friday. Anthony Edwards led the way with 35 points, and also had seven boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 35 7 5 2 2 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 27 11 4 0 0 4 Rudy Gobert 12 11 0 0 2 0

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards gets the Timberwolves 26.7 points, 6.0 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Towns' averages on the season are 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves get 12.1 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.7 boards and 1.3 assists.

Mike Conley provides the Timberwolves 9.9 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kyle Anderson provides the Timberwolves 7.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 27.0 5.9 5.5 1.8 0.6 2.4 Karl-Anthony Towns 23.7 9.0 3.2 0.9 0.8 2.4 Rudy Gobert 12.3 11.4 1.5 0.5 2.1 0.0 Mike Conley 9.3 2.5 6.0 1.0 0.1 1.9 Kyle Anderson 6.6 3.5 3.9 0.7 1.0 0.1

