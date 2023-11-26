Player props are available for Anthony Edwards and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Edwards has averaged 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Sunday's points prop total.

He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +138) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 8.5.

Towns has collected 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -114)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Sunday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average of 12.1.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Bane on Sunday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Sunday.

Bane averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, 0.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Sunday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. has been set at 19.5 points. That's the same as his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (6.5).

Jackson has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

