Player props are available for Anthony Edwards and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -161)
  • Edwards has averaged 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Sunday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).
  • Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +138) 2.5 (Over: +158)
  • The 23.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 8.5.
  • Towns has collected 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).
  • He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
11.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 11.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Sunday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average of 12.1.
  • His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -164)
  • The 22.5-point over/under set for Bane on Sunday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.
  • He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Sunday.
  • Bane averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Sunday.
  • Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, 0.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)
  • Sunday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. has been set at 19.5 points. That's the same as his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

