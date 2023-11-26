The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to snap a seven-game home losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4).

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 107 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 7.5 points per game, with a -113 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.2 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 113.7 per contest (18th in league).

These teams score 219.2 points per game combined, 1.7 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 220.7 combined points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has covered five times in 15 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.