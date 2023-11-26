Jets vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 26
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nashville Predators (9-10) host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators have won four straight, and the Jets are on a five-game win streak.
The Jets have gone 8-2-0 over their past 10 contests, putting up 40 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.8%).
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's game.
Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Jets 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 12-5-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Winnipeg has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Jets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Winnipeg has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Jets have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 25 points from those contests.
- This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games and registered eight points with a record of 4-2-0.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 6-4-2 (14 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 6-1-0 to record 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|13th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|3.63
|7th
|18th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.89
|10th
|14th
|31.5
|Shots
|31.6
|12th
|16th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.1
|6th
|18th
|20%
|Power Play %
|18.46%
|21st
|29th
|73.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.77%
|27th
Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
