A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nashville Predators (9-10) host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators have won four straight, and the Jets are on a five-game win streak.

The Jets have gone 8-2-0 over their past 10 contests, putting up 40 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.8%).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's game.

Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Jets 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 12-5-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Winnipeg has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 25 points from those contests.

This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games and registered eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 6-1-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 13th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.63 7th 18th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.89 10th 14th 31.5 Shots 31.6 12th 16th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.1 6th 18th 20% Power Play % 18.46% 21st 29th 73.44% Penalty Kill % 73.77% 27th

Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

