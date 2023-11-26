The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Eagles have taken three games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

North Dakota is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 312th.

The Fightin' Hawks record 78 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 76.5 the Eagles give up.

North Dakota has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota averaged 73.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fightin' Hawks allowed 68.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 78.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, North Dakota was equally balanced when playing at home and in away games last year, averaging 9.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34% mark in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule