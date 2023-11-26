Nino Niederreiter will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Prop bets for Niederreiter are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Niederreiter has scored a goal in four of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Niederreiter has a point in nine games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Niederreiter has an assist in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Niederreiter's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 3 14 Points 1 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

