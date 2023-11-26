The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nino Niederreiter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Niederreiter averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:50 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 3 0 16:05 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

