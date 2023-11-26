Will Nino Niederreiter Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 26?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nino Niederreiter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Niederreiter stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Niederreiter averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Niederreiter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|16:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|3
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 5-2
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
