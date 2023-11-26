The Winnipeg Jets, including Nikolaj Ehlers, will be on the ice Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Ehlers are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 14:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Ehlers has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ehlers has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 19 games this year, Ehlers has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 4 11 Points 3 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

