Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 26?
Can we anticipate Nikolaj Ehlers finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- Ehlers has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Ehlers' shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:57
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 5-2
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
