Can we anticipate Nikolaj Ehlers finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

Ehlers has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ehlers' shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:54 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:59 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

