Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Alexander-Walker, in his most recent time out, had six points and two steals in a 124-111 loss to the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on Alexander-Walker's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.9 7.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.1 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 10.5 12.4 PR -- 8 9.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Alexander-Walker is responsible for taking 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.5 per game.

He's put up 3.6 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Alexander-Walker's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 18th in the league, allowing 113.7 points per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 24.7 per contest, ninth in the league.

The Grizzlies are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 15.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/8/2023 17 11 2 4 1 1 2 10/31/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 10/29/2022 21 11 2 3 2 1 2

