Can we expect Neal Pionk lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Pionk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Pionk's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

