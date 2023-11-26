On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Nate Schmidt going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

