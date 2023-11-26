The Winnipeg Jets, with Mason Appleton, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Fancy a bet on Appleton in the Jets-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason Appleton vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appleton Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Appleton has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Appleton has a goal in six games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Appleton has a point in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Appleton has an assist in six of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Appleton's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Appleton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Appleton Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 3 15 Points 1 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.