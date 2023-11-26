In the upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mason Appleton to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

Appleton has scored in six of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Appleton has no points on the power play.

Appleton averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:33 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 19:05 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

