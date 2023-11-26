The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele included, will meet the Nashville Predators on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Scheifele? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:35 on the ice per game.

Scheifele has a goal in seven games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 19 games this season, Scheifele has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in 10 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Scheifele hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Scheifele having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 5 22 Points 6 7 Goals 1 15 Assists 5

