In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Logan Stanley to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Stanley 2022-23 stats and insights

Stanley scored in one of 19 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Stanley produced zero points on the power play last season.

Stanley's shooting percentage last season was 9.1%. He averaged 0.2 shots per game.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

