Kyle Connor will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators meet on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Connor are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kyle Connor vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Connor has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 20:34 on the ice per game.

Connor has a goal in nine games this season out of 19 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Connor has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 19 games this year, Connor has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Connor's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Connor going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 5 23 Points 6 14 Goals 4 9 Assists 2

