For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kyle Connor a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has attempted seven shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored three goals.

He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 18.4% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:34 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 3 2 1 22:45 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 3 2 1 16:46 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.