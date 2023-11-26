The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey included, will play the Nashville Predators on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Morrissey's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus this season, in 24:11 per game on the ice, is +7.

In three of 19 games this season, Morrissey has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Morrissey has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Morrissey has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 5 18 Points 4 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 4

