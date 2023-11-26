Player prop bet options for Kyle Connor, Filip Forsberg and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 23 points in 19 games (14 goals and nine assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Mark Scheifele has seven goals and 15 assists to total 22 points (1.2 per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Joshua Morrissey has three goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 4 4 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Forsberg's 24 points are pivotal for Nashville. He has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 19 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has racked up 18 points this season, with 10 goals and eight assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4

