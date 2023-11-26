A pair of streaking clubs square off when the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) visit the Nashville Predators (9-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets have won five in a row, while the Predators are on a four-game win streak.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 9-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 19 games this season.

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets vs. Predators Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 69 (6th) Goals 64 (13th) 55 (8th) Goals Allowed 62 (17th) 12 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (8th) 16 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (24th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.

Six of Winnipeg's past 10 games went over.

The Jets have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 1.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Jets' 69 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Jets have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 55 goals to rank eighth.

With a +14 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

