Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with 23 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Mark Scheifele has picked up 22 points (1.2 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has 18 points for Winnipeg, via three goals and 15 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (2-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .875% save percentage ranks 61st in the NHL.

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg has totaled 11 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 13.4%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 24 total points (1.3 per game).

With 18 total points (0.9 per game), including 10 goals and eight assists through 19 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is crucial for Nashville's offense.

This season, Gustav Nyquist has scored two goals and contributed 12 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .913 save percentage (19th in the league), with 137 total saves, while conceding 13 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-1-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 7th 3.63 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 9th 2.89 Goals Allowed 3.26 18th 12th 31.6 Shots 31.5 13th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 21st 18.46% Power Play % 20% 18th 27th 73.77% Penalty Kill % 73.44% 28th

