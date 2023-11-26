Jets vs. Predators November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO
Jets Players to Watch
- Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with 23 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up nine assists this season.
- Mark Scheifele has picked up 22 points (1.2 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey has 18 points for Winnipeg, via three goals and 15 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit (2-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .875% save percentage ranks 61st in the NHL.
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg has totaled 11 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 13.4%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 24 total points (1.3 per game).
- With 18 total points (0.9 per game), including 10 goals and eight assists through 19 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is crucial for Nashville's offense.
- This season, Gustav Nyquist has scored two goals and contributed 12 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 14.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .913 save percentage (19th in the league), with 137 total saves, while conceding 13 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-1-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|7th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|10th
|9th
|2.89
|Goals Allowed
|3.26
|18th
|12th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.5
|13th
|5th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|21st
|18.46%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|27th
|73.77%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.44%
|28th
