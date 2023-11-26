The Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup against the Nashville Predators (9-10), who have won four straight, on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 8-2-0 while putting up 40 goals against 24 goals allowed. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.8%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Sunday's game.

Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)

Jets (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (12-5-2 overall) have a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Winnipeg has seven points (3-1-1) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Jets are 12-2-1 in the 15 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 25 points).

In the six games when Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to register eight points.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 6-1-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 7th 3.63 Goals Scored 3.37 13th 10th 2.89 Goals Allowed 3.26 17th 12th 31.6 Shots 31.5 13th 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 20th 18.46% Power Play % 20% 18th 27th 73.77% Penalty Kill % 73.44% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.