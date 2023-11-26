A close NHL matchup is projected on Sunday when the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) visit the Nashville Predators (9-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Jets (-115) ahead of the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Predators Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.

The Jets are 9-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Predators have been listed as the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games).

Nashville has 12 games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-7 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 7-3 6-4-0 6.3 4 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4 2.4 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-2-2 6.1 3.9 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.9 3.3 8 19.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.