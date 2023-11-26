Jets vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 26
A close NHL matchup is projected on Sunday when the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) visit the Nashville Predators (9-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Jets (-115) ahead of the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-105
|-115
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-120
|+100
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.
- The Jets are 9-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Predators have been listed as the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games).
- Nashville has 12 games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-7 in those contests.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|7-3
|6-4-0
|6.3
|4
|2.4
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|8-2-0
|4
|2.4
|8
|25.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|5-5
|6-2-2
|6.1
|3.9
|3.3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.9
|3.3
|8
|19.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-3
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|2
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.