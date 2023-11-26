The Nashville Predators will host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, November 26, with the Predators having taken four straight, and the Jets on a five-game winning run.

You can watch the Jets-Predators matchup on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets Predators 6-3 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the league.

The Jets are sixth in the NHL in scoring (69 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 19 14 9 23 10 8 - Mark Scheifele 19 7 15 22 7 14 51.8% Joshua Morrissey 19 3 15 18 17 9 - Mason Appleton 19 6 9 15 4 9 50% Cole Perfetti 19 6 9 15 4 5 34.8%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 62 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

The Predators' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players