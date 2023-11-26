How to Watch the Jets vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, November 26, with the Predators having taken four straight, and the Jets on a five-game winning run.
You can watch the Jets-Predators matchup on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Jets vs Predators Additional Info
Jets vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|Predators
|6-3 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the league.
- The Jets are sixth in the NHL in scoring (69 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|19
|14
|9
|23
|10
|8
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|19
|7
|15
|22
|7
|14
|51.8%
|Joshua Morrissey
|19
|3
|15
|18
|17
|9
|-
|Mason Appleton
|19
|6
|9
|15
|4
|9
|50%
|Cole Perfetti
|19
|6
|9
|15
|4
|5
|34.8%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 62 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
- The Predators' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 39 goals during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|19
|11
|13
|24
|23
|13
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|19
|10
|8
|18
|6
|22
|53.1%
|Gustav Nyquist
|19
|2
|12
|14
|13
|2
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|18
|3
|9
|12
|18
|9
|0%
|Roman Josi
|19
|3
|9
|12
|13
|5
|-
