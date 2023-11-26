Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 26
The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) heading into their game against the Nashville Predators (9-10) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 69 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+14) makes the team seventh-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 64 goals (3.4 per game), the Predators have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 17th in the league.
- Their +2 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Jets vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-115)
|Predators (-105)
|6
