The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) heading into their game against the Nashville Predators (9-10) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 69 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+14) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 64 goals (3.4 per game), the Predators have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 17th in the league.

Their +2 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-115) Predators (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.