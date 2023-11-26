Will Dylan Samberg Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 26?
Should you wager on Dylan Samberg to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Samberg stats and insights
- Samberg is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Samberg has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Samberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 5-2
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
