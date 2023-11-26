Should you wager on Dylan Samberg to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

