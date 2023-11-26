Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 26?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gustafsson stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:15
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:41
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|8:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.