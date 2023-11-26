The Winnipeg Jets, including Cole Perfetti, will be on the ice Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. If you'd like to wager on Perfetti's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti's plus-minus this season, in 14:06 per game on the ice, is +9.

Perfetti has a goal in six games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Perfetti has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 3 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.