Will Brenden Dillon Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 26?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brenden Dillon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dillon stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Dillon has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dillon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|16:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|20:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.