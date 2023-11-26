On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Axel Jonsson-Fjallby going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 62 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

