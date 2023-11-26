The Winnipeg Jets, with Alex Iafallo, are in action Sunday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Iafallo interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is +1.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 19 games this year, Iafallo has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game five times this season over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 3 13 Points 3 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

