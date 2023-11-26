Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Does a wager on Lowry intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Adam Lowry vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus this season, in 16:00 per game on the ice, is +11.

Lowry has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 19 games this season, Lowry has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 19 games this season, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lowry's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 19 Games 5 13 Points 3 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

