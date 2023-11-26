Adam Lowry Game Preview: Jets vs. Predators - November 26
Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Does a wager on Lowry intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Adam Lowry vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Lowry Season Stats Insights
- Lowry's plus-minus this season, in 16:00 per game on the ice, is +11.
- Lowry has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 11 of 19 games this season, Lowry has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- In eight of 19 games this season, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Lowry's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.
- There is a 30.3% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lowry Stats vs. the Predators
- The Predators have given up 62 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|19
|Games
|5
|13
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|2
