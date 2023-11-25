Week 13 UAC Scores & Results
UAC teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 13 UAC Results
Chattanooga 24 Austin Peay 21
Chattanooga Leaders
- Passing: Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS)
- Receiving: Jayin Whatley (7 TAR, 5 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
Austin Peay Leaders
- Passing: Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Kenny Odom (7 TAR, 7 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay
|Chattanooga
|300
|Total Yards
|422
|107
|Passing Yards
|259
|193
|Rushing Yards
|163
|1
|Turnovers
|1
