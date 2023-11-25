The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) hit the road to take on the Sacramento State Hornets (7-4) at Alerus Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

North Dakota ranks 52nd in scoring defense this year (24.8 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 31.1 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Sacramento State is compiling 30.1 points per contest (29th-ranked). It ranks 65th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (25.9 points given up per game).

North Dakota vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

North Dakota vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

North Dakota Sacramento State 363.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424 (18th) 384.1 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (94th) 151.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (27th) 211.7 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (25th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 2,101 yards passing for North Dakota, completing 70.9% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has racked up 604 yards on 89 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

This season, Isaiah Smith has carried the ball 86 times for 513 yards (46.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 174 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Bo Belquist's 670 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 60 catches and five touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has caught 22 passes for 282 yards (25.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Red Wilson's 21 grabs have turned into 234 yards.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has been a dual threat for Sacramento State this season. He has 1,949 passing yards (177.2 per game) while completing 64.1% of his passes. He's tossed 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 439 yards (39.9 ypg) on 116 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Fulcher, has carried the ball 97 times for 486 yards (44.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Carlos Hill's 623 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 56 targets with five touchdowns.

Jared Gipson has put up a 582-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 32 targets.

Devin Gandy's 38 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

