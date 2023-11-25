How to Watch the North Dakota vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Eagles (5-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Hawks' 61.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 60.5 the Eagles give up.
- North Dakota is 1-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
- North Texas' record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Eagles put up 14.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Fighting Hawks give up (66.4).
- North Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
- North Dakota is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.
- The Fighting Hawks' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Eagles have given up.
North Dakota Leaders
- Kacie Borowicz: 21.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Rakiyah Beal: 5.4 PTS, 35.5 FG%
- Kiera Pemberton: 7 PTS, 44.4 FG%
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Deja Davis: 5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
North Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|W 80-47
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/19/2023
|Montana State
|L 60-53
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 75-53
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Minot State
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
