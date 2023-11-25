The North Texas Eagles (5-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 AM ET.

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks' 61.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 60.5 the Eagles give up.

North Dakota is 1-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

North Texas' record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Eagles put up 14.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Fighting Hawks give up (66.4).

North Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

North Dakota is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

The Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.

The Fighting Hawks' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Eagles have given up.

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 21.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

21.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Rakiyah Beal: 5.4 PTS, 35.5 FG%

5.4 PTS, 35.5 FG% Kiera Pemberton: 7 PTS, 44.4 FG%

7 PTS, 44.4 FG% Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Deja Davis: 5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

