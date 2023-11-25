The North Texas Eagles (5-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Hawks' 61.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 60.5 the Eagles give up.
  • North Dakota is 1-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • North Texas' record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.
  • The Eagles put up 14.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Fighting Hawks give up (66.4).
  • North Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
  • North Dakota is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.
  • The Fighting Hawks' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Eagles have given up.

North Dakota Leaders

  • Kacie Borowicz: 21.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Rakiyah Beal: 5.4 PTS, 35.5 FG%
  • Kiera Pemberton: 7 PTS, 44.4 FG%
  • Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Deja Davis: 5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Concordia-Moorhead W 80-47 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/19/2023 Montana State L 60-53 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/24/2023 @ Southern Miss L 75-53 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 North Texas - Reed Green Coliseum
11/28/2023 Minot State - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/3/2023 Eastern Michigan - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.