The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota -2.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota Betting Records & Stats

Of North Dakota's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 155.5 points 11 times.

North Dakota's outings last season had an average of 146.0 points, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

North Dakota put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

North Dakota put together a 4-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Fightin' Hawks had a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Based on this game's moneyline, North Dakota has an implied win probability of 60.0%.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 11 37.9% 72.1 145.2 73.9 153.2 142.7 New Orleans 12 42.9% 73.1 145.2 79.3 153.2 149.9

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Fightin' Hawks scored were 7.2 fewer points than the Privateers gave up (79.3).

North Dakota had a 4-1 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 79.3 points.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 16-13-0 2-2 21-8-0 New Orleans 14-14-0 9-9 19-9-0

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota New Orleans 8-8 Home Record 6-9 4-11 Away Record 4-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

