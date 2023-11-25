North Dakota vs. New Orleans November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) will face the New Orleans Privateers (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Dakota vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|99th
|11
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.