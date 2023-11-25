North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) will meet the North Dakota State Bison (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|35th
|9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.