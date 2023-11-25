Saturday's game at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) taking on the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Grand Canyon.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, North Dakota State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.9)

Grand Canyon (-14.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison's +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (238th in college basketball).

North Dakota State averages 35.3 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

North Dakota State connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (114th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 38.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 39.2%.

North Dakota State forces 10.3 turnovers per game (300th in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (51st in college basketball).

