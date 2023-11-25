The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-13.5) 142.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-14.5) 142.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Dakota State went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Bison were an underdog by 13.5 points or more five times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Grand Canyon put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times in Antelopes games.

