The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.6% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Dakota State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 105th.
  • The Bison score 10.2 more points per game (77.5) than the Antelopes allow (67.3).
  • North Dakota State is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Dakota State put up 77.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • The Bison conceded 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.
  • North Dakota State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UC Davis L 68-53 Dahlberg Arena
11/16/2023 @ Montana W 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin-Stout W 101-72 Scheels Center
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/27/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/4/2023 San Jose State - Scheels Center

