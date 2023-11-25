The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.6% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

North Dakota State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 105th.

The Bison score 10.2 more points per game (77.5) than the Antelopes allow (67.3).

North Dakota State is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Dakota State put up 77.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged away (68.9).

The Bison conceded 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.

North Dakota State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule