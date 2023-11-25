Based on our computer model, the North Dakota State Bison will take down the Drake Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-27.5) 48.8 North Dakota State 38, Drake 11

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Bison are 3-2-0 this year.

One of the Bison's five games this season has gone over the point total.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.

In Bulldogs games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bison vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 36.1 19.5 39.3 14.2 31.5 29.8 Drake 20.3 22.6 29 16.6 14.2 19.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.