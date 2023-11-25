How to Watch North Dakota vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks shot 44.1% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Privateers allowed to opponents.
- North Dakota had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Privateers finished 303rd.
- Last year, the Fightin' Hawks scored 7.2 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Privateers allowed (79.3).
- When North Dakota scored more than 79.3 points last season, it went 6-1.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively North Dakota played better when playing at home last year, scoring 73.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than on the road (78.3).
- At home, North Dakota sunk the same number of threes per game as when playing on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Elon
|W 85-68
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/16/2023
|Valley City State
|W 93-63
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 73-71
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Farris Center
|11/28/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
