On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in North Dakota should have their eyes on the North Dakota State Bison versus the Montana Grizzlies in the NCAA Division I Championship - Semifinals.

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

