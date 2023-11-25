Merrimack and Bentley hit the ice on ESPN+ in one of many exciting matchups on the NCAA Men's Hockey slate today.

Watch vs Sacred Heart at Robert Morris

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Watch Northeastern vs Rensselaer

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Dartmouth vs UConn

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Bentley vs Merrimack

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Army vs UMass Lowell

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Stonehill vs Union

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch vs New Hampshire at RIT

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

Watch vs Simon Fraser at LIU

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Watch Simon Fraser vs Long Island University

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Niagara vs Colgate

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch Cornell vs Boston University

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

