SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 13, which includes two games involving teams from the SoCon. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
