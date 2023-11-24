Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Avalanche on November 24, 2023
Player props are listed for Cale Makar and Mats Zuccarello, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Zuccarello's 19 points are pivotal for Minnesota. He has five goals and 14 assists in 17 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Kirill Kaprizov has amassed 15 points this season, with five goals and 10 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leaders on the team with 15 total points (eight goals and seven assists).
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
Makar has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 29 points in 18 games.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Mikko Rantanen has 25 points (1.4 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
