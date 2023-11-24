Wild vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) at home on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-130)
|Wild (+105)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog in seven games, and failed to win any of them.
- Minnesota has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog four times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The Wild have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 11 of 17 times.
Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info
Wild vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|69 (3rd)
|Goals
|53 (26th)
|55 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|68 (27th)
|14 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (22nd)
|9 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (31st)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Minnesota went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 2-5-3 straight up.
- Five of Minnesota's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Wild and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.8.
- The Wild have scored 53 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Wild have conceded four goals per game, 68 total, which ranks 27th among league teams.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -15.
