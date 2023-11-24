When the Colorado Avalanche meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (the puck drops at 8:30 PM ET), Mikko Rantanen and Kirill Kaprizov should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello has recorded five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.8 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 10%. This places him among the leaders for Minnesota with 19 total points (1.1 per game).

Minnesota's Kaprizov has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, giving up 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) and collecting 218 saves with an .876% save percentage (61st in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Cale Makar has been vital to Colorado this season, collecting 29 points in 18 games.

Rantanen has chipped in with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon's 23 points this season are via six goals and 17 assists.

In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and has racked up 62 saves.

Wild vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 3.12 18th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 4 30th 3rd 33.6 Shots 30.9 17th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 18th 19.72% Power Play % 15.63% 24th 4th 87.32% Penalty Kill % 65.52% 32nd

